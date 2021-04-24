DEA acting chief on stopping America's opioid epidemic A groundbreaking new report calls substance abuse one of America's most pressing public health problems, with 12.5 million Americans having abused prescription painkillers last year. Seventy-eight Americans die every day from opioid overdoses, and the CDC says more people died from drug overdoses than car accidents or gun violence in 2014. Drug Enforcement Administration acting administrator Chuck Rosenberg joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the crisis.