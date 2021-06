Database highlights 50 Black women fatally shot by U.S. police since 2015 A new database is highlighting the 50 Black women who were killed by police in the U.S. over the last five years and how the officers involved all avoided serious punishment. Insider tracked the 100 officers involved and found 14 were either fired or charged after the fatal shootings and none were convicted. Insider Reporter Yelena Dzhanova joined CBSN to discuss.