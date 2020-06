Darnella Frazier's attorney discusses teen and the impact of her recording of George Floyd's death At the age of 17, Darnella Frazier helped spark a worldwide movement when she recorded and posted video of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd. First on "CBS This Morning," Frazier's attorney Seth Cobin gives an update on his client and speaks about Frazier's ultimate impact.