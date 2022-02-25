Watch CBS News

Danny Fenster describes his detention in Myanmar

Danny Fenster, a Detroit native who had been locked away for nearly 6 months in Myanmar, was released this fall after efforts by former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson. Lesley Stahl reports on detainees like Fenster, Sunday on 60 Minutes.
