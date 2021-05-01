Live

Cyberattack reported in dozens of countries

A cyberattack reportedly using tools stolen from the NSA disrupted computer systems in dozens of countries Friday. Politico cybersecurity reporter Eric Geller joins CBSN with the latest details on the hacks.
