Live

Watch CBSN Live

Cutting Cancer Risk

Dr. Nimesh Nagarsheth, Gynecological Oncologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, discusses Angelina Jolie’s choice to have preventative surgeries to lower her cancer risk and options for women to consider.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.