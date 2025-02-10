Watch CBS News

Curve Ball | 60 Minutes Archive

In 2011, Bob Simon interviewed the Iraqi defector code-named "Curve Ball," whose false tale of a mobile, biological weapons program was the chief justification for the U.S. invasion of Iraq. "Telling the truth is not for me," Curve Ball told Simon.
