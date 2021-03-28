Live

Watch CBSN Live

Current flu vaccine may not protect against virus

The CDC is warning that only 48 percent of flu virus samples taken through last month were closely related to this year's North American vaccine. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Holly Phillips joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the findings.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.