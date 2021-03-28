Live

Watch CBSN Live

Cubans cautiously optimistic about change

CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley spoke with Cubans in Havana about the impact of America's new stance on their country. One Cuban told Pelley living for decades under the U.S. embargo makes it hard to imagine a different future.
