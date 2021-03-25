Live

"CSI's" Ted Danson previews season 15 of hit show

The Emmy Award-winning actor plays D.B. Russell, working the grace shift on "CSI." Ted Danson joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about Sunday's kickoff of the new season. He also talks about friend Hillary Clinton.
