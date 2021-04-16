Live

Cruz: Trump has been whining about Colorado

Donald Trump's convention manager likened Cruz's campaign tactics to that of Gestapo, the secret police under Nazi Germany. CBS News director of elections Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN to discuss Ted Cruz's response to those attacks.
