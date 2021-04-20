Live

Cruz supporters: He should have endorsed Trump

Ted Cruz had everyone talking after his speech Wednesday at the RNC, where he made it a point not to endorse Donald Trump. But Cruz isn't getting a lot of good feedback from Republicans in the aftermath, not even his own supporters.
