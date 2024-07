CrowdStrike says fix deployed for issue causing global tech outages Industries and individuals relying on Microsoft software around the world suffered an outage Friday caused by a technical problem that global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said it had identified in its software and deployed a fix for. CrowdStrike provides antivirus software to Microsoft for its Windows devices. Tony Anscombe, chief security evangelist for ESET, joined CBS News to discuss the issues.