News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump emphasizes U.S. military might at "Salute to America"
Strongest earthquake in 20 years hits Southern California
Trump considering legal actions over citizenship question
Hot dog eating champions defend titles at July 4th contest
Stabbing leaves several injured at Virginia plasma center
Florida man contracts flesh-eating bacteria without touching water
Woman who licked tub of ice cream faces up to 20 years in prison
Deputies seen slamming teen's head in video are charged
Miami Dolphins player loses arm in car crash
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Critics slam Trump's "Salute to America"