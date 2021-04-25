Live

Watch CBSN Live

Criminal probe underway in Oakland warehouse fire

A criminal investigation is underway in the deadly Oakland, California, warehouse fire. The fire started on Friday during a late-night dance party. At least 33 people were killed, and the final toll could be much higher. Carter Evans reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.