Cracking the Code: The hunt for sexual predator John Doe #147 In 1997, a nine-year-old Ohio boy was sexually assaulted, but his assailant could not be found. Using genetic genealogy, a recent tool for tracing family histories through DNA, Cuyahoga County prosecutors, aided by researcher Barbara Rae-Venter, were able to solve the nearly-three-decade-long crime. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.