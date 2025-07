Cracking the code: Building the family tree of a serial killer Retiree Barbara Rae-Venter never anticipated that her hobby of researching her family tree would lead to the capture of one of the most notorious criminals in California, the Golden State Killer. A pioneer in the use of genetic genealogy, Rae-Venter has since become an important partner for investigators seeking to solve cold cases. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.