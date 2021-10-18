Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
Deepfakes & The Fog Of Truth
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Colin Powell dies at 84 from COVID-19 amid cancer battle
U.S. missionaries kidnapped in Haiti: "Please pray for us"
Guantanamo detainee can testify about torture in Poland, DOJ says
Freed murderer charged with killing missing mom found dead in canal
DOJ asks Supreme Court to halt enforcement of Texas abortion law
School boards are a "battleground" in Virginia governor's race
Video released of woman found dead in police van
Feds crack down on toxic "forever chemicals" in drinking water
Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for the holidays
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Cowboys defeat Patriots in overtime thriller
The Dallas Cowboys increased their winning streak to five games after defeating the New England Patriots in overtime. CBS Sports senior NFL writer Will Brinson joined CBSN to discuss that and other top headlines from Week 6.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On