Professor predicts a vaccine-resistant COVID-19 strain is likely to develop So far, COVID-19 vaccines have continued to offer some protection against variants. But a vaccine-resistant strain could develop in the future. Dr. Mark Dybul, the CEO of Enochian Biosciences, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the risk, as well as the latest data on Pfizer's antiviral pill.