White House says U.S. will miss Biden's vaccine goal The White House admitted that it won’t reach President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of U.S. adults by July 4. People aged 30 and up have met that threshold, but just 40% of people 18 to 24 have had COVID-19 shots. Health officials are saying the U.S. needs a new strategy for getting more people vaccinated. Nancy Cordes reports.