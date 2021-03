Reflecting on one year since COVID-19 shutdowns began in New York March 11, 2021, marks one year since widespread shutdowns began as COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. No place in the U.S. was hit harder in the earliest days than New York, which has seen more than 48,000 deaths. Dr. Steven Corwin of New York-Presbyterian Hospital speaks with CBSN's Tanya Rivero to give his thoughts on the pandemic one year later.