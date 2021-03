Marking one year of the global COVID-19 pandemic It has been one year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. As the Biden administration ramps up vaccine efforts, a new CBS News poll reveals that roughly 1 in 3 Republicans say they don't plan to get vaccinated. Washington Post national health reporter Dan Diamond joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss what this could mean for the country's efforts to achieve herd immunity.