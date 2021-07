COVID deaths could spike as the Delta variant fuels summer surge, CDC says As CBS News' David Begnaud reports, the Centers for Disease Control is predicting coronavirus deaths will increase over the next month. The Delta variant has already begun fueling a surge in cases and in some places, hospitalizations. Dr. Brittani James, a family medicine physician and co-founder of the Institute for Antiracism in Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss more of the day's coronavirus headlines.