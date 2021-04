Millions of Americans vaccinated, but COVID-19 vaccine efforts face new challenges The U.S. will soon hit President Biden's goal of administering 200 million COVID vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office. But the milestone comes amid reports of a recent 11% decrease in the number of shots given over the past week. Dr. Eric Cioe-Peña, an emergency room physician and director of global health at Northwell Health, joined CBSN to discuss the country's vaccine efforts.