Biden's COVID response plan aids restaurants, waives global restrictions on vaccines
President Biden has unveiled a new fund to help restaurants cover payroll, rent and other expenses as they begin to reopen. CBS News reporter Alex Tin joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the nation's pandemic response, including the White House's decision to support waiving intellectual property protections for COVID vaccines, a move that would allow other countries to produce more vaccines themselves.