COVID booster shots to begin in September as Delta variant fills hospitals and breakthrough infections rise CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian has the latest on the summer surge in coronavirus cases as the Biden administration prepares to roll out booster shots next month. Then Dr. Adam Brown, an emergency physician and the COVID-19 national task force chair at Envision Healthcare, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest on vaccines and the risk of "breakthrough" infections.