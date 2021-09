Pediatrician weighs in on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids Pfizer says a smaller dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 5 to 11. The company will submit its findings to the FDA for review. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi reports on the details, and then pediatrician Dr. Rashmi Jain joins CBSN to discuss what it will mean for families.