Nearly all U.S. COVID deaths are unvaccinated people The Associated Press analyzed CDC data and found that out of 18,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. in May, only 150 involved people who had been fully vaccinated. Dr. Bob Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph Health, joined CBSN to discuss these findings and concerns about the spread of variants.