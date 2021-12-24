Live

Watch CBSN Live

COVID-19 curtails Christmas celebrations worldwide

Countries around the world are scaling back Christmas celebrations for the second year in a row as the Omicron variant causes another wave of COVID-19. CBS News correspondent Roxana Saberi joins CBSN from London with the latest on the impact.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.