CBS News App
Gift Guide 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled due to Omicron's spread
U.S. to lift COVID-related travel restrictions on 8 African countries
Girl killed when Los Angeles police open fire on suspect in crowded store
Bidens to spend Christmas with family at the White House
Retail sales rebound this holiday season
Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd
Overnight ferry inferno kills dozens, injures scores more
After 25 years, DNA could solve JonBenét Ramsey murder case
Comet Leonard lights up the night sky this Christmas
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
COVID-19 curtails Christmas celebrations worldwide
Countries around the world are scaling back Christmas celebrations for the second year in a row as the Omicron variant causes another wave of COVID-19. CBS News correspondent Roxana Saberi joins CBSN from London with the latest on the impact.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On