U.S. COVID cases surge ahead of holidays, increased demand for testing New cases of the Omicron variant are spreading rapidly in the U.S. ahead of the holidays. People are dealing with long lines at testing sites across the nation. At-home testing kits are also short in supply and pharmacies are limiting how many customers can buy. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen reports from New York City. Then critical care physician Dr. Lakshmana Swamy joins CBSN's Debra Alfarone to discuss the latest on the pandemic.