COVID-19 cases spike and vaccinations stall as surgeon general warns of misinformation New coronavirus infections have doubled in the U.S. as the pace of vaccinations gets cut in half. As Jericka Duncan reports, the Surgeon General warns misinformation may be playing a part. Then, Dr. Shad Marvasti, a family medicine physician and the director of public health, prevention and health promotion at The University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the day's coronavirus headlines.