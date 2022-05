COVID-19 cases rising in the U.S. heading into summer COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are averaging more than 100,000 per day. It's more than four times what it was this same time last year. Dr. Celine Gounder, senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News, joins CBS News to discuss what's driving the rise and to answer questions about the new monkeypox outbreak.