Court upholds temporary block on Trump administration's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations A federal appeals panel has upheld a temporary block on the Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act for deportations. Wednesday's ruling means the temporary restraining order imposed by Judge James Boasberg will stay in place when it comes to the deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador. The case is now expected to head before the Supreme Court. CBS News Department of Justice reporter Jake Rosen reports.