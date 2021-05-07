Live

Watch CBSN Live

Court rules on Trump's transgender troop ban

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's policy that would have barred transgender people from serving in the military. The administration can appeal, but for now the ban is on hold. Seth Lemon reports from Washington.
