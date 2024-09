Court hearing arguments in TikTok appeal of law that could ban app in U.S. A court is hearing oral arguments Monday in TikTok's challenge to a law that could lead to the app being banned in the U.S. The legislation passed by Congress requires TikTok to divest from its Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance, due to concerns about how it's handling U.S. users' data. TikTok has said the law violates free speech. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford has more.