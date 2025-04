Court documents reveal new details about suspect in fire at Pennsylvania governor's mansion Cody Balmer, the man accused of setting the Pennsylvania governor's mansion on fire, has been arraigned on multiple charges, including arson, attempted murder and terrorism. Court documents show Balmer told police he harbored hatred for Gov. Josh Shapiro and wanted to beat him with a hammer. The governor and his family escaped from the home. CBS News' Shanelle Kaul has more.