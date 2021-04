Couple: Birth control mix-up led to two unwanted pregnancies After having a miscarriage, Kristie and Armando Granado decided another pregnancy was too risky. Kristie began taking birth control pills, but got pregnant twice. Both times she had miscarriages. She is one of 113 women in 28 states who are now included in a lawsuit filed last week against the companies that made and packaged the recalled contraceptives. They are seeking millions of dollars in damages. John Blackstone reports.