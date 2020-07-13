Live

Watch CBSN Live

Countries abroad allow kids back to class and have mixed results

Some countries in Europe and Asia have allowed kids back to the classroom with new restrictions and safety measures, but as Holly Williams reports, looking for lessons abroad is tricky. Israel saw a spike in cases after allowing kids back to school, but Taiwan, enforcing strict new measures, has managed to keep cases low, and with summer break in session, it's too soon to tell what infection rates will look like when autumn sessions return.
