Live

Watch CBSN Live

Could the Ebola virus spread to the U.S.?

Dr. Jon LaPook joins the "CBS This morning" co-hosts to discuss how the Ebola virus poses threat to health workers and whether the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is equipped to help stop its spread.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.