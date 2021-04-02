Live

Could the coming El Nino end West Coast drought?

Scientists say the long-awaited El Nino weather pattern is finally arriving in the pacific. But can it keep California from drying up completely? TIME magazine's foreign editor Bryan Walsh joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the forecast.
