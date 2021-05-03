Live

Watch CBSN Live

Could North Korea missile reach U.S.?

Matthew Kroenig, senior fellow at The Atlantic Council and professor at Georgetown Univeristy, joins CBSN to discuss the signficance of North Korea's claims of a successful intercontinental missile test, and the timing of it.
