Could David Hogg's position as a vice chair of the DNC be in jeopardy? One of the candidates who lost out to David Hogg for a vice chair position on the Democratic National Committee is challenging Hogg's victory, claiming the election violated DNC rules by discriminating against three other candidates. The DNC's credentials committee will meet to consider the complaint on May 12. Semafor political reporter David Weigel joins "America Decides" to discuss.