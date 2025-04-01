Cory Booker criticizes Trump in marathon floor speech for insinuating "fear amongst our elders" In a marathon floor speech that began Monday night and has continued into Tuesday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) criticized President Trump for insinuating "fear and insecurity about Social Security" among vulnerable groups. Booker said he's received messages from seniors that said they were "terrified" and "losing sleep" over Social Security concerns. "You don't insinuate fear amongst our elders who deserve our respect, and deserve to retire with dignity," Booker said. "You don't do that."