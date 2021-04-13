How big of a concern is the Johnson & Johnson clotting issue? The Biden administration says that pausing the distribution of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine should not hamper the nation's ongoing vaccine efforts. As CBS News' Skyler Henry reports, the announcement comes as the U.S. calls to pause the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after receiving reports that at least six women had suffered a rare blood-clotting disorder after getting their shot. Dr. Julie Morita, a former member of the Biden administration transition advisory board and the executive vice president of the Rober Wood Johnson Foundation, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the impact the pause could have on the nation's vaccine efforts.