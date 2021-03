U.S. health officials question AstraZeneca trial data amid push to speed up vaccinations AstraZeneca is facing another setback after U.S. health officials raised concerns about the company's vaccine trial data using "outdated information." As Meg Oliver reports, the new questions come as the U.S. makes great strides in its race to vaccinate. Dr. Teresa Amato, the director of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, then joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more.