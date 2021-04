New York City makes plans to fully reopen as coronavirus vaccinations fall New York City officials are coming up with plans to fully reopen this summer. As CBS News' Nikki Battiste reports, the good news comes as coronavirus vaccinations decline and millions in the Pacific Northwest face new restrictions. Then, Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at John's Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Medicine, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with his analysis.