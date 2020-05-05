Coronavirus model predicts spike in deaths amid eased restrictions In a New York Post interview, President Trump denied having seen a government document predicting that up to 3,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus daily. The White House's preferred pandemic model has nearly doubled its predicted fatalities since warm weather and eased guidelines have led Americans to gather in public. Health experts are warning that relaxing social distancing guidelines too early could have disastrous results. Paula Reid reports on the latest messages coming from the White House.