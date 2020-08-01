Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Hurricane Isaias
TikTok
Apple Fire
Single-use Plastics
Massive Twitter Hack
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Isaias heads toward Florida's coast amid coronavirus fight
Trump says he plans to ban TikTok from U.S.
Pelosi calls relief package discussions "productive" but no deal
Key impeachment inquiry witness: Nation's values are threatened
DHS official reassigned after office compiled intel on journalists
Airbnb shuts down dozens of NJ properties after large parties
Apple Fire in Southern California prompts home evacuations
Parts of North Carolina under mandatory evacuation due to hurricane
Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to red onions
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Battleground Tracker: COVID reshapes presidential race in Sun Belt
Who might be Joe Biden's running mate?
DNC hopes to reach more voters with new voter file model
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Coronavirus infections skyrocket in South Africa
South Africa is suffering the worst coronavirus outbreak in Africa, as medical workers struggle to help patients despite inadequate resources. Debora Patta reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue