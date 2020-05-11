Coronavirus in Navajo Nation A history of unfulfilled promises between the Navajo Nation and the U.S. government has helped fuel one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in the country among Navajo People. The Navajo Nation imposed extensive lockdown orders, but inadequate infrastructure and lack of access to basic needs like running water is intensifying the crisis. Will the virus drive the Navajo People closer to the brink or will it spark a rallying cry and finally lead to the relief that’s long past due?