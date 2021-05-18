CDC says U.S. can be "cautiously optimistic" as COVID cases and deaths fall Daily U.S. coronavirus infections have dropped the lowest point seen since last spring as the nation inches closer to President Biden's vaccination goal. As CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports, officials are now urging children to get their shots. Then, Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Michigan Medical School, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis on U.S. vaccination efforts and the nation's role on the global stage.